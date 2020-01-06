Skiatook Drama and Debate placed 3rd overall team at the Oologah performances on December 6-7.
Debate team members Oki Darrow, Rylee Houston, Austyn Potter, Dakota Teel, Brenna Bundy and Josephine Park all qualified for regional contest at Oologah.
Patrick Nipp was a finalist in Foriegn Current Events speaking and qualified for regionals. Austyn Potter was a finalist in Poetry presentation and ended up 4th place. Key Goodnight and Selina Jiang were both finalists in Prose short story telling. Jiang qualified for regional contest.
Jessica Kelly and Key Goodnight were both finalists in Monologue acting events. Kelly qualified for regional contest.
Other performers included: Brynleigh Miller, Hannah DeLeon, Montana Kriege, Lanie Eller, Loriann Parker, MacKenzie Brown, Madi Brown, Cat Ashley, Evan Chaplin, Dylan Teel, Brooklyn Barton, and MyKenzie Jones.
Team support was provided by the Gaylyna Miller and by Aubra Drybread.