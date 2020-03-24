Skiatook Drama and Debate students won third place at the Booker T. Washington Contest on Feb 28-29.
Drama performers won top three placings in a variety of acting events. Winners included: Dylan Doll, Hannah DeLeon, Montana Kriege, Brock Hindman, Dakota Flores, and Austyn Potter, Oki Darrow and Austyn Potter won second place in the policy debate contest.
Joey Breckon and Rylee Houston won 4th place in the informal non-qualifying section of the tournament.
Skiatook High School also returned to the national qualifier tournament for the first time in three years on March 6-7-8 giving 32 speeches or presentations in three days time.
Six students from Skiatook competed in the Eastern Oklahoma District Tournament of the National Speech & Debate Association.
Rylee Houston and Austyn Potter competed in Informative Speaking. Hannah DeLeon presented Poetry on a theme interpretation. Brynleigh Miller acted in Dramatic Interpretation. Debate teams competing in the tournament included partners Rylee Houston and Joey Brekon was well as partners Austyn Potter and Oki Darrow.