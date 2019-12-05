Skiatook drama students performed 15 Reason No To Be in a Play by Alan Haehnel on December 3.
Drama teacher Keith Denslow said that the play was being performed at high schools across the country including around 30 schools that week alone. The majority of the performers were on stage for the first time.
15 Reasons No To Be in a Play is described as, “a play about not being in a play, ironically expressed through a hilarious series of monologues, duets, and ensemble scenes. From early traumas involving a glory-seeking elementary school teacher to possible disturbances in the global climate, 15 Reasons Not To Be in a Play keeps the audience guessing just what scenario will be next.”
Performers were Cat Ashley, Joey Breckon, Trenton Clover, Triston Cornelius, Dylan Doll, Dakota Flores, Ardenlyn Gibson, Brock Hindman, Cole McCreary, Loriann Parker, Mason Parker, and Alexis Thomas. D.nae Blalock handled lighting. Brynleigh Miller handled sound. Rylee Houston and Austyn Potter arranged the show shirts. The set was constructed by the 7th hour drama class.