Another location from The Outsiders is being restored in Sperry, the DX Station.
UpWard Sperry is taking on the challenge of restoring the gas station to the exact movie set including the Chevy Styleline that was sitting out front.
The DX Gas Station in Sperry, Oklahoma, used in the 1983 Francis Coppola film, The Outsiders, based on the best selling novel by S. E. Hinton. The scene at the DX Station featured C. Thomas Howell as Ponyboy Curtis, Ralph Macchio as Johnny Cade, Matt Dillon as Dallas Winston, Rob Lowe as Sodapop Curtis, and Tom Cruise as Steve Randle.
Gary Coulson said that they started UpWard Sperry to improve infrastructure in the town. They are currently working on bathrooms for the park at town’s center. Coulson started talking with Danny O’Conner from the Sperry museum.
“Danny is really the driving force behind this. We see big things happening here. So many people come by the station to take selfies. The owner is on board with the restoration. I really feel like we can get it back up,” Coulson said.
They have set up a GoFundMe account to help with the restoration.
“Our goal, with your help, is to recreate the DX Station to appear as it did in the movie, which takes place in 1965. Therefore, we need to purchase and install props such as a two sided DX sign, gas pumps, Anco windshield wiper display, a 1951 Chevy Styleline Deluxe vehicle, a phone booth, and other DX related items,” the GoFundMe page says. “The building will need paint, new electrical wiring, concrete work, and a security system. We hope the cities of Sperry and Tulsa, along with the State of Oklahoma, will enjoy new found tourism, and fans of S. E. Hinton and The Outsiders will have another destination to look forward to seeing on their Outsiders Filming Locations Tour.”
Coulson said that people are already asking for t-shirts a memorabilia. They are working on a t-shirt design right now. He hopes that the station will have a gift shop attached and will bring people to Sperry to see the movie set restored.
The GoFundMe campaign has a goal of $30,000. Donate here.