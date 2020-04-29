The intersection at State Highway 20 and Javine Hill is how many Skiatookians give directions. Turn left at the flashing light. If you hit the flashing light you have gone too far.
But that intersection is also dangerous.
Javine Hill Road poses a threat to drivers trying to pull onto SH 20. There is a right turn lane for drivers traveling west on SH 20, and only a flashing sign and yellow light on SH 20 to warn drivers to be careful.
For years residents have been asking for a traffic light at the intersection. And currently, that intersection, maintained by ODOT is scheduled to have a traffic light put in. Someday.
Just recently there was a fatality accident at the intersection and another accident just a few days later.
Back in 2013, the Oklahoma Department of Transportation said the stretch of highway between Lenapah Road and the Osage Nation Casino would be widened to accommodate an increased amount of traffic, and preliminary plans were underway for an interchange modification at the SH20/Javine Hill intersection.
“The intersection project at SH 20/Javine Hill Road is scheduled for utility and right-of-way clearance in FFY 2014, and construction scheduled for FFY2016,” said Kenna Carmon, spokeswoman for ODOT in August of 2013. “Right now ODOT is in the preliminary design phase, which includes updating various studies prior to the FFY2014 target. The area has met the necessary warrants for a traffic signal, and it would be included in this project,” she said.
With the addition of the Osage Casino, additional commercial developments and the growing popularity of Skiatook Lake, traffic at the intersection has continued to increase.
The planned project will add a traffic signal and turn lanes at the SH-20 and Javine Hill Rd. intersection. It will also widen the roadway to a five-lane curb-and-gutter section and will adjust the grade to improve sight distance from half a mile to the west and from a quarter mile east of Javine Hill Road.
So what is the hold up?
Right now, budget cuts and utility easements.
ODOT responded to the Skiatook Journal’s request for information about the project and said:
Right now the project is in the utility relocation phase, which means companies or local governments with utilities inside the project area need to move them before construction can begin. They have all been given notices to proceed on the relocations, and some are currently working directly with the Osage Nation and BIA for individual easements in specific areas. At this time the construction is planned to go to bid this year; however, should the utility relocations take longer than anticipated, the project letting could shift.
The City of Skiatook approved the relocation of utilities in 2019, but are still waiting on easements from the Osage Nation, the BIA and a landowner in order to begin work according to City Manager Dan Yanccey. The easement affect both sides of SH20.
Budget cuts have also delayed road projects. ODOT said:
In recent years, there were nearly $880 million in state funding reductions to our agency, which caused us to delay or remove projects from our 8-Year Construction Plan. Here in northeast Oklahoma, about 60% of our planned projects were delayed by a year or more. Due to the overall funding issues and also work on the right-of-way and utility plans, this project shifted from the original target in 2016 to its current 2020 schedule. The target dates for construction are based on numerous factors like projected funding and right-of-way and utility work completing.
The widening project on SH-20 in the Skiatook area is currently scheduled for 2024. It is still in the design phase at this time, so plans are not yet finalized. We anticipate that it will tie into the 5-lane section to the east with a similar design, and on the west side it will be a two-lane with shoulders extending from the Javine Hill Rd. area to near Quapaw Creek.
ODOT also stressed the importance of following traffic warnings that are currently in place and for drivers to exercise caution. “It is important to note that right now in the corridor there are numerous traffic warnings for drivers to follow. These include flashing lights, signs which indicate a stop ahead and also reduced speed limits. Drivers have a role in the safety of the corridor by following these signs and also by giving their full attention to the road. While the planned project will help improve safety, it is still up to drivers to do their part even with the changes,” ODOT said.