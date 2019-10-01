Jerry Clift started Eastside Fitness six years ago to start on the road to becoming healthy.
The building was originally used for a pallet refurbishing business. That business was sold and the building sat empty for two years. Then, Clift had an idea. He convinced his wife to put in a gym so he could get healthy and loose weight. AT the time, Clift weighed over 300 pounds.
“We needed to do something,” Clift said. “And this is working.”
During the historic flooding this spring, the water came up about 33 inches and was there for three days.
“We were trying to sand bag one door, and then water starting coming in the other door so we switched over there. It was hard to keep up. We decided to take a quick break and grab lunch. By the time we got back, we couldn’t even get to the building,” Clift said.
A lot of the equipment in the gym was lost. They were only able to save about half of the equipment in the building. Most of the machines have been reupholstered. Everything has been cleaned a new floors and walls have been put in.
Unfortunately, they also lost all of their computer equipment and files. So they are starting from scratch and re-enrolling previous members as well as accepting new memberships.
“People join for motivation,” Clift said. “People make friends and encourage each other. It’s nice to have some place close by.
The gym offers cardio equipment, free weights, cable machine, and tanning as well as protein powders, aminos and pre-workouts.
Eastside Fitness is open 24/7 for members. The office is open from 3-6 p.m. or by appointment.