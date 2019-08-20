Electric customers around the area have reported a new scam they are receiving by phone.
The caller states that your electric will be turned off in a short time span such as two hours if you do not take care of payments or other monies due. This is a scam and no information should be given to callers.
When encountering a scam call the best practice is not to say anything including the word "yes." If you are unsure if the call is spam and the caller says, "Is this [your name]," simply respond with "speaking," and not "yes." As soon as you determine the call is spam, hang up. It is also a good practice to follow up by blocking the number from future calls.
To block a number on a cell phone, click on the information button, usually an i on the phone number. Scroll to the bottom of the information page and you will have the option to block.
To block a number on your landline, you must call the telephone company and request the number to be blocked.
Many experts recommend not answering numbers that you do not recognize. Often numbers can appear to come from your hometown or nearby. I have even received a spam call that showed I was calling myself on the caller ID!
Skiatook Electric issued the following statement: "We have received reports for local businesses and residents that someone is calling stating they will turn off the electric if they don’t pay their electric bill. The City of Skiatook does not call to turn off your electric. If by chance you are subject to turn off for non-payment or otherwise you will receive a notice from the city either by mail or in person to your door. Please do not fall for this scam."