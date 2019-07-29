Skiatook Schools will be back in session on August 15. School supply lists for pre-k through third grade have been released. We will have more information on Back to School events at a later time.
Pre-Kindergarten
4 boxes 24 count Crayola crayons
1 pair Fiskar blunt tip or Fiskar style scissors
2 boxes of Classic Colors Crayola broad top markers
2 sets of Crayola watercolor paints
4 4oz. bottles of black label Elmer’s glue
4 glue sticks
1 large backpack (no wheels)
1 package of 4 Playdough (not Rose Art or Fun Dough)
1 roll of paper towels
1 1” 3 ring binger (white)
3 Clorox type container of wipes
1 box Kleenex
1 Crayola poster paint
1 hand sanitizer
1 1” vinyl Kindermat (no covers please)
1 beach towel (nap time)
2 plastic folders with brads
BOYS ONLY
1 box Ziplock sandwich bags
1 package small Dixie cups
1 package white paper bags
GIRLS ONLY
1 package large paper plates
1 package baby wipes
1-4 package dry erase markers
*students will need a pair of tennis shoes to wear for P.E. class (no slip-ons)
*Please write your child’s name on their binders, folders and mats.
Kindergarten
1 pair Fiskar or Fiskar style scissors
2 boxes of Classic Colors Crayola broad top markers
5 boxes 24 count Crayola crayons
1 4oz. bottles of black label Elmer’s glue
8 glue sticks
5 dry erase markers (black)
1 12 count Crayola colored pencils
2 plastic pocket folders with brads
1 large backpack (no wheels)
1 package of 4 Playdough (not Rose Art or Fun Dough)
1 package Ticonderoga pencils
2 box Kleenex
1 1” binder with plastic cover (white)
2 Clorox type container of wipes
8 8 count Crayola washable watercolor paint
BOYS ONLY
1 roll paper towels
1 package large paper plates
1 box gallon Ziplock bags
GIRLS ONLY
1 package baby wipes
1 box sandwich Ziplock bags
1 10oz 2 fl oz Crayola washable kids’ paint
*students will need a pair of tennis shoes to wear for P.E. class (no slip-ons)
Transitional First Grade
3 boxes 24 count Crayola crayons
1 pair Fiskar or Fiskar style scissors
2 boxes of Classic Colors Crayola broad top markers
1 set of Crayola watercolor paints
2 4oz. bottles of black label Elmer’s glue
8 glue sticks
4 dry erase markers (black)
1 Clorox type container of wipes
1 plastic pocket folders
1 large backpack (no wheels)
1 package of 4 Playdoh (not Rose Art or Fun Dough)
24 Ticonderoga pencils or premium wood
2 box Kleenex
1 1” binder with plastic cover
1 pink pearl eraser
BOYS ONLY
1 package large paper plates
1 package baby wipes
GIRLS ONLY
1 package small Styrofoam cups
1 package small paper plates
*students will need a pair of tennis shoes to wear for P.E. class (no slip-ons)
First Grade
4 boxes 24 count Crayola crayons
1 pair Fiskar or Fiskar style scissors
2 boxes of Classic colors Crayola brad tip markers
1 small school box
12 Elmer’s glue sticks
8 Expo dry erase makers (black)
2 plastic pocket folders with brads
2 large pink erasers
2 package 12 count Ticonderoga pencils
1 large backpack (no wheels)
2 boxes Kleenex
2 Clorox type container of wipes
1 roll paper towels
1 3 ring pencil pouch with mesh window
BOYS ONLY
1 package of paper plates
1 box sandwich Ziplock bags
GIRLS ONLY
1 package of 50 count brown paper bags
1 package gallon Ziplock bags
*students will need a pair of tennis shoes to wear for P.E. class (no slip-ons)
Transitional Second Grade
3 boxes 24 count Crayola crayons
4 yellow highlighters
3 boxes of Classic colors Crayola brad tip markers
1 pair Fiskar or Fiskar style scissors
24 Ticonderoga pencils or premium wood
8 glue sticks
2 7oz bottles of black label Elmer’s glue
2 big pink erasers
1 small school box
4 plastic folders with pockets (2 with brads and 2 without)
1 large backpack (no wheels)
1 package pencil tip erasers
2 boxes of Kleenex
1 pencil bag with metal zipper
1 Clorox wipes
1 Ziplock sandwich bags
*students will need a pair of tennis shoes to wear for P.E. class (no slip-ons)
Second Grade
3 boxes 24 count Crayola crayons
1 4 packs black Expo dry erase chisel tip markers
2 packs 10-12 count Ticonderoga pencils (please no plastic wrapped pencils)
1 pack twistable Crayola colored pencils
1 7oz bottles black label Elmer’s glue
8 glue sticks
1 pair Fiskar kid’s scissors
2 Pink Pearl erasers
4 poly plastic pocket folders with brads
1 plastic school supply box (8x5x2 standard size)
1 three ring binder (1 inch rings)
1 8 count tab dividers
1 large backpack (no wheels)
2 boxes Kleenex
2 large container Clorox wipes
1 package freezer quart Ziplock bags (boys only)
1 package freezer gallon Ziploc bags (girls only)
1 pair sneakers for P.E.
Third Grade
2 pkgs. 300 count WIDE-LINED loose leaf paper
4 pkgs. pencil toppers
4 boxes of tissue
1 pair 6 inch (or longer) scissors
4 folders with brads — plastic
2 boxes of crayons – 24 count
2 set of colored pencils – 12 count or more
6 glue sticks
2 spiral notebooks
4 packages pencils 24 count
2 pkgs. black expo dry erase markers
1 three ring binders (1 inch rings), plain
1 pencil bag for binder
1 container of Clorox wipes
1 box quart size baggies
1 book bag or backpack (no wheels or rollers)
1 pair sneakers for PE