Skiatook Schools will be back in session on August 15. School supply lists for pre-k through third grade have been released. We will have more information on Back to School events at a later time.

Pre-Kindergarten

4 boxes 24 count Crayola crayons

1 pair Fiskar blunt tip or Fiskar style scissors

2 boxes of Classic Colors Crayola broad top markers

2 sets of Crayola watercolor paints

4 4oz. bottles of black label Elmer’s glue

4 glue sticks

1 large backpack (no wheels)

1 package of 4 Playdough (not Rose Art or Fun Dough)

1 roll of paper towels

1 1” 3 ring binger (white)

3 Clorox type container of wipes

1 box Kleenex

1 Crayola poster paint

1 hand sanitizer

1 1” vinyl Kindermat (no covers please)

1 beach towel (nap time)

2 plastic folders with brads

BOYS ONLY

1 box Ziplock sandwich bags

1 package small Dixie cups

1 package white paper bags

GIRLS ONLY

1 package large paper plates

1 package baby wipes

1-4 package dry erase markers

*students will need a pair of tennis shoes to wear for P.E. class (no slip-ons)

*Please write your child’s name on their binders, folders and mats.

Kindergarten

1 pair Fiskar or Fiskar style scissors

2 boxes of Classic Colors Crayola broad top markers

5 boxes 24 count Crayola crayons

1 4oz. bottles of black label Elmer’s glue

8 glue sticks

5 dry erase markers (black)

1 12 count Crayola colored pencils

2 plastic pocket folders with brads

1 large backpack (no wheels)

1 package of 4 Playdough (not Rose Art or Fun Dough)

1 package Ticonderoga pencils

2 box Kleenex

1 1” binder with plastic cover (white)

2 Clorox type container of wipes

8 8 count Crayola washable watercolor paint

BOYS ONLY

1 roll paper towels

1 package large paper plates

1 box gallon Ziplock bags

GIRLS ONLY

1 package baby wipes

1 box sandwich Ziplock bags

1 10oz 2 fl oz Crayola washable kids’ paint

*students will need a pair of tennis shoes to wear for P.E. class (no slip-ons)

Transitional First Grade

3 boxes 24 count Crayola crayons

1 pair Fiskar or Fiskar style scissors

2 boxes of Classic Colors Crayola broad top markers

1 set of Crayola watercolor paints

2 4oz. bottles of black label Elmer’s glue

8 glue sticks

4 dry erase markers (black)

1 Clorox type container of wipes

1 plastic pocket folders

1 large backpack (no wheels)

1 package of 4 Playdoh (not Rose Art or Fun Dough)

24 Ticonderoga pencils or premium wood

2 box Kleenex

1 1” binder with plastic cover

1 pink pearl eraser

BOYS ONLY

1 package large paper plates

1 package baby wipes

GIRLS ONLY

1 package small Styrofoam cups

1 package small paper plates

*students will need a pair of tennis shoes to wear for P.E. class (no slip-ons)

First Grade

4 boxes 24 count Crayola crayons

1 pair Fiskar or Fiskar style scissors

2 boxes of Classic colors Crayola brad tip markers

1 small school box

12 Elmer’s glue sticks

8 Expo dry erase makers (black)

2 plastic pocket folders with brads

2 large pink erasers

2 package 12 count Ticonderoga pencils

1 large backpack (no wheels)

2 boxes Kleenex

2 Clorox type container of wipes

1 roll paper towels

1 3 ring pencil pouch with mesh window

BOYS ONLY

1 package of paper plates

1 box sandwich Ziplock bags

GIRLS ONLY

1 package of 50 count brown paper bags

1 package gallon Ziplock bags

*students will need a pair of tennis shoes to wear for P.E. class (no slip-ons)

Transitional Second Grade

3 boxes 24 count Crayola crayons

4 yellow highlighters

3 boxes of Classic colors Crayola brad tip markers

1 pair Fiskar or Fiskar style scissors

24 Ticonderoga pencils or premium wood

8 glue sticks

2 7oz bottles of black label Elmer’s glue

2 big pink erasers

1 small school box

4 plastic folders with pockets (2 with brads and 2 without)

1 large backpack (no wheels)

1 package pencil tip erasers

2 boxes of Kleenex

1 pencil bag with metal zipper

1 Clorox wipes

1 Ziplock sandwich bags

*students will need a pair of tennis shoes to wear for P.E. class (no slip-ons)

Second Grade

3 boxes 24 count Crayola crayons

1 4 packs black Expo dry erase chisel tip markers

2 packs 10-12 count Ticonderoga pencils (please no plastic wrapped pencils)

1 pack twistable Crayola colored pencils

1 7oz bottles black label Elmer’s glue

8 glue sticks

1 pair Fiskar kid’s scissors

2 Pink Pearl erasers

4 poly plastic pocket folders with brads

1 plastic school supply box (8x5x2 standard size)

1 three ring binder (1 inch rings)

1 8 count tab dividers

1 large backpack (no wheels)

2 boxes Kleenex

2 large container Clorox wipes

1 package freezer quart Ziplock bags (boys only)

1 package freezer gallon Ziploc bags (girls only)

1 pair sneakers for P.E.

Third Grade

2 pkgs. 300 count WIDE-LINED loose leaf paper

4 pkgs. pencil toppers

4 boxes of tissue

1 pair 6 inch (or longer) scissors

4 folders with brads — plastic

2 boxes of crayons – 24 count

2 set of colored pencils – 12 count or more

6 glue sticks

2 spiral notebooks

4 packages pencils 24 count

2 pkgs. black expo dry erase markers

1 three ring binders (1 inch rings), plain

1 pencil bag for binder

1 container of Clorox wipes

1 box quart size baggies

1 book bag or backpack (no wheels or rollers)

1 pair sneakers for PE

