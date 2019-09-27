The Skiatook Chapter of ESA recently held its annual Play for the Kids Golf Tournament at Skiatook’s Cedar Crest Golf Course. The tournament helps ESA award scholarships to Skiatook High School seniors each year, support St. Jude Hospital, Oklahoma School for the Blind, and help many families and children in the Skiatook community.
ESA would like to thank Cedar Crest for hosting the tournament and all those who played.
The golfers had a great day of golfing and BBQ. There were prizes given for golfing and door prizes. Larry Wickham won a 50” TV donated by Walmart.
Adam Green, Pitmaster at Mac’s BBQ, was awarded the ESA Zeus Award. The award honors a man in the community who serves, helps and supports his community in many ways.
ESA would like to thank all those who helped sponsor the Play for Kids Golf Tournament: Skiatook Exchange Bank, RCB Bank, Shelter Insurance, Farmers’ Insurance, State Farm Insurance, OK Plumbing, Sonic, Skiatook Herbs, Skiatook Barber Shop, Jalepeno Grill in Collinsville, rafter M. Construction, Community Cablevision, Peters-Stumph Funeral Home, Joplin Welding & Construction, Sharpe Concrete & Construction, Skiatook Statuary, Lucas Metals, Ron’s Hamburgers, Skiatook Hot Rods, Virgle Mayabb, Bill Zodrow and Rudy Heaton.