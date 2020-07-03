Working from home, virtual meetings, live streaming worship services…the corona virus has created a lot of new paradigms and, with that, many new partnerships as the city, state, nation and world learn to work pandemically. If COVID 19 has taught us anything, it is that we are inextricably linked to one another and when one facet of our economy is shut down, we all feel it and we all must react.
The virus driven closure of restaurants nation-wide and the corresponding furlough of much of the delivery chain in early summer, resulted in a glaring surplus of produce and dairy among our farmers. With nowhere to sell it and no one to ship it, the food was in danger of being thrown away or plowed under along with any hope of a profitable year for farmers. Sadly, there was a financially struggling citizenry in need of that food.
In response to this, the government partnered with the farmers to begin the Farmers to Families buy back. A $330 million dollar investment by the federal government would purchase the agricultural goods from the farmers, providing a degree of stabilization to their bottom line. Partner #3 came from the business sector in companies like Go Fresh who reassigned their fleets, drivers and office staff to get the produce delivered fresh to the populace. To finish the partnership, churches and other non-profits became the distribution points, volunteering hundreds of man hours to unload and deliver food boxes.
Brenan Fulton, Director of The Mission of First Baptist Owasso, volunteered as area coordinator and enlisted First Baptist Church of Skiatook, First Baptist Church of Collinsville and Harbor Church of Oologah as Farmers to Families distribution points in this area. Since Memorial Day, the churches have combined to distribute over $475,000 worth of produce and dairy at six area locations. Roughly $100,000 of that has been through the Skiatook site.
Scott Neighbors, Executive Pastor at FBC Skiatook is the local coordinator. “The program started with boxes, packed by Go Fresh, containing 18-20 pounds of produce including items like potatoes, squash, watermelon, citrus fruit, strawberries and more,” Neighbors shared. “Each week was a different assortment. In week 4, milk was added to the delivery. In one 8-day period we distributed 9,500 half-gallons of milk from our site alone. Obviously, we hit a saturation point so our outreach began to expand. We started servicing churches and families in Barnsdall, Hominy, North Tulsa, Cherryvale, KS, and a Native American Community Center in Eucha, OK.” Skiatook distribution has taken place on Tuesday mornings from 9:00 until noon, or when the food runs out. “As a total volunteer effort, there was learning curve at every point in the process,” Neighbors added. “After 6 weeks we have gotten more efficient. Go Fresh has been a great partner and has also refined their loading and delivery processes to make it easier on us and the local school system has helped us get the pallets off with a fork lift. So, once again, partnerships are one of the greatest by product of this experience.”
Neighbors said 25-30 church members ranging from children to senior adults have served each Tuesday, so it has been a good time of gathering and fellowship in an otherwise quarantined period.
“The program was scheduled to end in June, but the need and resources are still there, so 3 or 4 of the distribution sites have re-upped to continue through July,” Neighbors said. “Our distribution time will still be Tuesdays at 9:00 at our West Rogers Campus (825 West Rogers). Go Fresh has indicated we should be receiving produce and dairy each week. We anticipate a high response so we will probably be out of food by 11:00 each Tuesday, so I encourage those interested to get here earlier than later.”