As the July 31 registration deadline approaches, we want to continue to encourage people who have not yet registered with FEMA to do so, and to remind those who have registered to keep in touch with FEMA.
The Mobile Disaster Recovery Center in Perry at the fairgrounds will be closing Tuesday July 9th at 6:00pm.
We are opening a Mobile Disaster Recovery Center in Kay County this week. It will be at the Expo Ctr. 800 S. Main St. Blackwell, OK 74631. The operational hours will be:
Thursday July 11th Open 10:00am - 6:00pm.
Friday, July 12th CLOSED
Saturday July 13th Open 8:00am-6:pm
Sunday July 14th CLOSED
Monday July 15th Open 8:00am-6:pm
Tuesday July 16th Open 8:00am-6:pm
Recovery specialists from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) and the Oklahoma Department of Emergency Management (OEM) will be at the centers to talk about assistance and to help anyone who needs guidance in filing an application, applying for an SBA loan, or answering questions about an application.
Oklahoma survivors who registered with FEMA for disaster assistance will receive a determination letter explaining the eligibility decision and the reason for that decision. The letter states the dollar amount of the grant and how the funds should be used. When ineligible, the letter explains why and how the applicant can appeal that decision. It’s important to read the determination letter carefully to identify the reason for being declared ineligible. Once an applicant understands the reason for being ineligible, they can decide whether to appeal the decision.
Oklahomans affected by the recent severe storms are advised to get proper permits when rebuilding their damaged property. Every part of a building — from roofs, walls and siding to plumbing, septic systems and heating/air conditioning systems — may require a permit before rebuilding. Permits protect owners, residents, communities and buildings by making sure repairs and/or construction meet current building codes, standards, floodplain ordinances and construction techniques.
More than $12.6 million in disaster grants has been approved for Oklahoma homeowners and renters who sustained uninsured or underinsured losses from those storms. That total includes more than $10.9 million in housing grants for people to assist in rebuilding or repairing their home and to provide a safe place to stay right now while they consider their long-term housing options.
FEMA inspectors have completed more than 3,263 home inspections in the 27 counties as of July 6 — more than 98.5% of the inspections requested. A total of 8 inspectors are currently deployed across Oklahoma’s disaster-hit counties.
The DRCs had received 1,345 visits as of July 6.
The U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) has received 854 applications for low-interest disaster loans and has approved more than $18.2 million as of July 6.
The National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP) has received 550 claims and approved $15.4 million as of July 4.
Registration Information
• Go online at www.DisasterAssistance.gov
• Call 1-800-621-3362 (FEMA)
• Disaster assistance applicants, who have a speech disability or hearing loss and use TTY, should call 1-800-462-7585 directly
• For those who use 711 or Video Relay Service (VRS), call 1-800-621-3362.