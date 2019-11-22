Skiatook’s fifth graders graduated from D.A.R.E. on November 22.
The D.A.R.E. Program, presented by Officer Foshee, focuses on teaching about choices and consequences. They use the DDMM (Dare Decision Making Model) where they have the opportunity to look at a problem or conflict, look at options on how to handle the situation and evaluate the consequences of those options. D.A.R.E. stands for define, assess, respond, and evaluate.
While most thing of the dare program is generally thought to be just saying no to drugs, it actually gives students these decision making skills that can be applied to any life situation where there is a decision to be made. They learn to recognize stress and manage themselves during those times.
The program also learns about bullying. They learn the definition of bullying, what a bystander is and they learn how to report bullying in a safe and positive way.
Officer Foshee said this was a fantastic group of kids. “They were very eager to jump in and learn. They really want to be a part of the program.”
The fifth graders celebrated their graduation with a pizza party. Each student was given a certificate and a pin. Each student was also asked to write an essay about what they learned in the program, what it meant to them and how they were going to use the knowledge and for how long.
Kathleen Brady won first place in the essay contest. Elissa Potter won second place and Greta Thomas won third place.