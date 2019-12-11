In a Facebook post, the Skiatook Fire Department notified the people of Skiatook that their Walmart lay-a-ways had been paid for.
The post stated, "The Skiatook Fire Department would like to inform everyone if you have a layaway at Walmart that you need to call and pick up. The SFD has had the opportunity to pay off 22 lay-a-ways equaling approx $3,800. We would like to thank Walmart in Skiatook for working with us and helping us get through this process. Merry Christmas Skiatook."
Skiatook Police Chief Jim Annas said, "Brennan Cantu contacted me as asked if it would be OK to have a fundraiser to pay of lay-a-ways at Walmart. I thought that would be a neat idea to surprise families, and it grew from there."
Annas originally thought that the members of the fire department would chip in donations and the Skiatook Fire Department Union would match their donations. But Cantu had more ideas.
In addition to being a firefighter/paramedic, Cantu also has a landscaping business. Several of his customers wanted to donate. Funds were deposited in the Union account and then taken to Walmart.
"We started paying off lay-a-ways that had kids toys in them first," Chief Annas said. "We paid off about $3800 worth of lay-a-ways and still have donations coming in. We think we have raised about $6500 so far. It's taken on a snowball effect. It's great that a lot of kids will have a great Christmas that may otherwise have not."
"I'm really proud of these guys. They have really stepped up and done a great job. We all support each other and work well with each other and that's why we have such a strong fire department here. It is also a testament to the really powerful ways in which the Union can help out the community," Annas said. "The community has been very good to us and we are excited to have this opportunity to give back."
If you would like to assist the Skiatook Fire Department with their fundraiser, contact the fire station or the Skiatook Firefighters Union.