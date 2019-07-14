The Osage County Election Board closed the contest for filing for the Fire Districts for Osage County on Friday, July 12, 2019.
The following candidates filed in their respective seats:
Black Dog Fire District
Seat #1 – 1 yr unexpired term – John D. Baldwin
Seat #5 – 5 yr term – Virgil Cory
Country Corner Fire District
Seat #2 – 5 yr term – Thomas Branch
Morgan’s Corner Fire District
Seat #1 – 1 yr unexpired term – Gary Richmond
Seat #2 – 2 yr unexpired term – Rita McCune
Seat #3 – 3 yr unexpired term – Carole Elaine Richmond
Seat #4 – 4 yr unexpired term -
Seat #5 – 5 yr term – Amanda Blakney
For more election related information, call the County Election Board at (918) 287-3036, e-mail at OsageCounty@elections.ok.gov or visit our website at www.osage.okcounties.org .