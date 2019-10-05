The 74070 First Responders hosted their fourth annual event at Central Park on October 5 to thank the Skiatook community for all of their support.
Retired Police Chief Pat Dean decided to host this event because of the support the police department has received from the community. It started out as Skiatook Police and Skiatook Fire, but grew to include most of the emergency services available in the 74070 last year.
This year the Skiatook Police Department and Skiatook Fire Department passed out free hot dogs, chips, cookies and snow cones. Fire trucks were on hand for kids to learn about and look inside.
Skiatook Special Olympics held a fundraiser to raise money for their athletes to compete. They had raffles for prizes.
Special Olympics athletes compete in swimming, bowling, golf, equestrian, track and field, and bocce. Donations go for team shirts, uniforms, and travel expenses to participate in the Winter and Summer Games.
“An important thing to remember about these athletes is that they have hopes and dreams just like everyone else and they just want to be accepted for who they are not limited by their disability,” said team coach Karen Smith.
“They have fun participating in their individual sports, but they are very competitive. Our athletes also participate in unified bowling, bocce and golf,” Smith said. Unified sports involve a family member, friend or volunteer. It pairs up people with and without disabilities together on the same team to compete.
If you would like to donate to Special Olympics you can drop off checks made out to Skiatook Special Olympics at Skiatook Elementary, 355 S. Osage. For more information contact Karen Smith (918) 230-4538, Shannon Pinney (918) 231-2143 or Jacinda Estes (918) 504-0704.