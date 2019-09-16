Fishing Derby

• Saturday, September 21, 2019
• Registration at Skiatook Central Park Pond
• 11 a.m. — 12 p.m.
• 5th grade and under
• Catch and release, limited to the first 25 to register that day
Prizes will be awarded.
