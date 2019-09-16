Fishing Derby

The fishing derby will be held at the Central Park pond. LINDSEY CHASTAIN/ Skiatook Journal

 Lindsey Renuard News Editor

• Saturday, September 21, 2019

• Registration at Skiatook Central Park Pond

• 11 a.m. — 12 p.m.

• 5th grade and under

• Catch and release, limited to the first 25 to register that day

Prizes will be awarded.

