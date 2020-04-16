Several Osage County seats will be determined in this year's election.
Current Osage County Clerk Sheila Bellamy did not file for reelection. One candidate, Robin Slack, a republican, will run unopposed. Jennifer Burd will retain her seat as Court Clerk as she will also run unopposed.
Current Osage County Sheriff Eddie Virden will run against another republican, Rocky J. Davis, a retired Skiatook Police Officer.
In the race for County Commissioner for District 2, four candidates have filed including former Osage County Commissioner Scott Hilton, democrat, and Tom J. Teel, republican, a former employee of Osage County District 2. Joe Williams, democrat and Steve Talburt, republican will also run for the seat.
Current Osage County Commissioner District 2 Kevin Paslay did not file to run for reelection.
For more election-related information, call the County Election Board at (918) 287-3036 or email OsageCounty@elections.ok.gov.