The spring session of the LoCo Fit “Couch to 5k” Program begins March 10th. LoCo Fit is a fun walking or running program designed to help you achieve your fitness goals, maintain a healthy lifestyle and make friends. Groups for all fitness levels are available.
LoCo Fit is free to all adults or anyone between 13 — 17 years old accompanied by an adult. Small children in strollers are also welcome.
With guidance from volunteer group mentors, participants will progress through a 12 week structured schedule, advancing to a mock 5k or 1 mile event on May 28. Various health and fitness workshops are also offered throughout the session. In addition, participants will receive weekly informational emails and motivational posts on Facebook’s LoCo Fit Group. Incentives will be awarded to those finishing the program.
LoCo Fit has offered this free program to the community since August 2016. With nearly 70 participants during the last session, local residents are benefiting from this program. Many past participants have shared their experience through written testimonials. Here are a few:
This group is amazing! Not only do you get a good work out whether you are beginner or are seasoned in trying to get healthier, but you have a great time doing it with people who are fun and enjoyable to be around.
- I love to walk so I thought to myself “I can do this!” The first session was challenging, but I stuck with it. The last two session have been easier because of gaining strength and stamina. This is a great group and I am glad to be a part of LoCo Fit!
- As one of the eldest of the LoCo Fit group, I am grateful for the program. It helps me stay fit so I am able to be part of and keep pace with the speed walkers.
- I have enjoyed Loco Fit. It is fun to meet new people and to work out together. I know if I wasn't going to Loco Fit I would probably not walk as often and it helps me to push myself. I really appreciate all of the effort that is put into the program so we can do this.
The first workout is on Tuesday, March 10, starting promptly at 6:15 p.m., Skiatook Central Park using the Osage Prairie Trail. Workouts continue at the same time every Tuesday and Thursday. Register online at locofit.org. You may also register in person until registration closes on March 24, (please arrive early to register). If you have questions call or email Sharon Park, 918-728-1353, locofitness@yahoo.com.