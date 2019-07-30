The fall session of the LoCo Fit “Couch to 5k” Program begins August 6th. LoCo Fit is a fun walking or running program designed to help you achieve your fitness goals, maintain a healthy lifestyle and make friends. Groups for all fitness levels are available.
LoCo Fit is free to all adults or anyone between 13 - 17 years old accompanied by an adult. Small children in strollers are also welcome.
With guidance from volunteer group mentors, participants will progress through a 12 week structured schedule, advancing to a mock 5k or 1 mile event on October 24. Various health and fitness workshops are also offered throughout the session. In addition, participants will receive weekly informational emails and motivational posts on Facebook’s LoCo Fit Group. Incentives will be awarded to those finishing the program.
LoCo Fit has offered this free program to the community since August 2016. With nearly 70 participants during the last session, local residents are benefiting from this program. Many past participants have shared their experience through written testimonials. Here are a few:
• LoCo Fit is just what I need to keep myself accountable to regular exercise. Regular exercise is important to me because I have high blood pressure and osteopenia.
• I have really enjoyed walking with the Skiatook LoCo Fit Group. I love that it gets me off the couch and feeling stronger, healthier and fit. I have enjoyed the new friendships that I have made while walking and getting to see those that I've known for years. I'm looking forward to walking with this group for many more sessions to come.
• I read about The Loco Fit Program, and suddenly realized how much I needed it! It gives me a reason to get off the couch! A legitimate reason. And I have met new friends! I want to continue! Thanks Loco Fit!!
• I have so enjoyed walking with this group, they are very friendly and encouraging. I have made new friends & have been reacquainted with old friends. It has made “moving” FUN! It doesn’t feel like work. I have enjoyed the company and fresh air. The leaders and mentors do a fabulous job keeping all of us motivated every week!
• Just wanted to say how much I’ve enjoyed my new hobby. Incorporating this approach to walking has given me the motivation to improve my overall health. Thanks so much for the positivity of the leaders and mentors in this group and I’m looking forward to hanging with my LOCO’s
The first workout is on Tuesday, August 6, starting promptly at 6:00 p.m., Skiatook Central Park using the Osage Trail. Workouts continue at the same time every Tuesday and Thursday. Register online at http://Osage.Health.ok.gov/. You may also register in person until registration closes on August 20 (please arrive early to register). If you have questions call or email Sharon Park, 918-728-1353, locofitness@yahoo.com.