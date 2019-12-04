Trina Hiatt has started a fundraiser on Facebook to help Sperry students with overdue lunch balances.
Hyatt’s stepfather recently passed away and this was something that he and her mother had talked about.
“All of our kids have went to Sperry and we have a senior and an 8th grader. My stepfather Doug proposed it to my mother to see what they could do to help. His cancer got him before he could put it together and this is something I would like to do in his honor,” Hiatt said.
“These kids don’t have a choice if their parents pay their bill or not. I know a lot of people in Sperry and Some struggle just to make ends meet. Or they may be just a little over and can’t get for your reduced lunches,” Hiatt said. “I’m just trying to do anything that I can do to help. I’ve been in this position before and all I want to do is help these children and their families.”
Both Dr. Brian Beagles, Sperry School Superintendent, and Rick Thomas, Skiatook Schools Superintendent, said that this is not a new problem, but it continues to get worse. At this time Sperry Schools has an outstanding balance of $10,500 and Skiatook ended last year with a negative balance of $15,206. Thomas said the balance would have been worse, but some of the balances were paid off by donors.
Sperry Schools usually has 65% of students on the free and reduced lunch programs and current has 58% of students qualifying. The program is income based and offers either free lunches or drastically reduced prices lunches to those who qualify. Skiatook currently has 46% of students qualifying for the programs, but usually has 50 to 55%.
Dr. Beagles explained how negative lunch balances are handled in Sperry, “To start with, we will feed every child who comes through the line. I think you will find that most all schools will feed all students, regardless of the balance owed. In fact, all students in Sperry in grades Pre-K through 8th grade are provided with a free breakfast everyday regardless of the ability to pay. That being said, we starting calling parents when their child has a low balance, which is also available to parents on their child’s portal, in an effort to inform parents and prevent the balance owed from increasing. We allow students to charge up to $10.00 with no additional action. Students in excess of the $10.00 debt limit can be given an alternate meal, which they are not charged for, instead of the regular meal options. Most of the time, an alternate meal consists of milk, fruit, and a cheese sandwich. “
The situation is handled much the same in Skiatook. Thomas said, “The child nutrition dept. sends home notices to parents and makes phone calls reminding them to deposit money into the accounts. If a student reaches a balance of $10 or more, they are given an alternative lunch. We have handled our account this way for a number of years. We do not take a lunch from a student or in any way try to embarrass the student.”
Both superintendents agree that the free and reduced lunch program is the best way to help students that cannot afford lunch.
Thomas said, “We encourage parents to fill out a free and reduced application form. Those can be filled out online or we can give them a hard copy. Our preference as a district would be for the parents to fill out the paperwork needed to see if they qualify for free or reduced lunches. We know more of our students would qualify if the parents would just fill out the application. “
These free and reduced lunch applications are readily available at the beginning of every school year through mailings, e-mail, back to school nights and sent home with students. Applications are also available online, the education service center and school offices.
“I don't have the answer on how to fix this problem. We do everything we can do to make people aware of the help they can receive through the School Lunch Program,” Thomas said. “There are times that people are laid off or not working and they can even apply for free and reduced lunches during those times. Then when they go back to work they move back off of the program. The program is in place to help families, but the applications have to be filled out.”
If you would like to help students at either school, you can make donations at the Sperry Public Schools Main Office, 400 W. Main in Sperry, the Skiatook Educational Service Center, 355 S. Osage St. in Skiatook or through Hiatt’s Facebook fundraiser. If you need assistance with donations, contact Skiatook Journal Editor Lindsey Chastain at (918) 346-8943.