Every year, the Moore's welcome hundreds of children to trick or treat at their home.

They go all out with a different theme each year. Last year they did a western theme with

a spinning wheel for kids to win prizes. There was a line all the way down their driveway as kids enjoyed the interactive display.

"We make fun for them. We set up a outside with theme decorated style table with a different theme every year," said Teresa Moore.

But this year, the Moore's will miss the Halloween festivities. Dayton Moore, Teresa's son, has to have surgery on a broken ankle.

"Daytan especially will miss the kids. He worked for years with children at a local church," Teresa said.

This year, show the Moore's how much you have appreciated all that they give on Halloween by dropping off a Get Well card for Dayton to 1124 S. Hummingbird Circle.

The Moore's will be back in full Halloween regalia in 2020.

