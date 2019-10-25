Every year, the Moore's welcome hundreds of children to trick or treat at their home.
They go all out with a different theme each year. Last year they did a western theme with
a spinning wheel for kids to win prizes. There was a line all the way down their driveway as kids enjoyed the interactive display.
"We make fun for them. We set up a outside with theme decorated style table with a different theme every year," said Teresa Moore.
But this year, the Moore's will miss the Halloween festivities. Dayton Moore, Teresa's son, has to have surgery on a broken ankle.
"Daytan especially will miss the kids. He worked for years with children at a local church," Teresa said.
This year, show the Moore's how much you have appreciated all that they give on Halloween by dropping off a Get Well card for Dayton to 1124 S. Hummingbird Circle.
The Moore's will be back in full Halloween regalia in 2020.