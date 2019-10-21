Gov. Kevin Stitt

Gov. Kevin Stitt had a top 10 to brag about Friday — himself.

“Oklahoma! This is YOUR Top Ten ranking,” Stitt said on Facebook in a post about a Morning Consult Poll that shows him to be the sixth-most popular governor in the country.

“It takes teamwork to bring about change, and I thank YOU for helping us achieve big change this year,” Stitt said.

The Morning Consult poll, which is updated regularly, surveys people in each state about their governors. Stitt was one of four governors with a 59% approval rating, but he was placed ahead of the other three and sixth overall because he had a lower disapproval rating (19%).

In the same poll, Stitt’s predecessor, Mary Fallin, finished her tenure near the bottom after enjoying high approval ratings early on.

Massachusetts Republican Charlie Baker remained the most popular governor, with a 73-16 split.

Kentucky Republican Matt Bevin, who faces reelection on Nov. 5, had the lowest approval rating at 34%. However, Democrat Gina Raimondo of Rhode Island had the highest disapproval rating (56%) and the largest net disapproval (20 points).

