Governor Kevin Stitt has issued a proclamation declaring Thursday, March 26, a “Statewide Day of Prayer” for all Oklahomans impacted by COVID-19.
In recognition of this day of prayer, the Governor has called for Oklahoma faith leaders to unite together at a special prayer and worship event titled “Let Hope Rise: Together In Prayer for Oklahoma.”
The event will begin at 6:30 p.m. Thursday and will be televised live on Griffin Communications stations News 9 in Oklahoma City and News On 6 in Tulsa. Viewers can also stream online at https://transformchurch.us/. In-person attendance will not be allowed in accordance with current social distancing guidelines.
“I know this is an uncertain or anxious time for many Oklahomans right now,” said Gov. Stitt. “That is why I believe it is important we join together as a state and pray for God’s blessing, protection and strength as we face a challenge that is unprecedented in its scope.”
Hosted by Transformation Church Pastor Michael Todd, the event will also feature Pastors Craig and Amy Groeschel of Life.Church, Pastor Jamie Austin of Woodlake Church, Pastor Herbert Cooper of People’s Church, Pastors Paul Daugherty and Sharon Daugherty of Victory Church, Dr. Joel Harder, Chaplain of the Oklahoma House of Representatives, Pastor Alex Himaya of Battle Creek Church, Pastor Doug Melton of Southern Hills Baptist Church OKC and Pastor Bill Scheer of Guts Church.
“Prayer is not our last resort, but our first response,” said Michael Todd. “We believe our faith is more important now than it has ever been. Everyone needs an anchor during this turbulent time and that is what prayer is for us.”
“We believe the Church isn’t a building. It’s the people who gather together in worship. Even though we can’t meet in person right now, we’ll continue to use technology to meet online,” added Craig Groeschel. “As we see God move in incredible ways through churches across our state and around the world, we have faith that He will draw even more people to Him in this uncertain time. We have hope because we know our God is good and He’s still in control. ”
“As a locally-owned company, we are honored to be able to offer this moving program to our fellow Oklahomans,” said David F. Griffin, Chairman and CEO of Griffin Communications. “In this time it’s important that we all remember that we are in this together as Oklahomans.”