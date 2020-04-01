Governor Kevin Stitt held a press conference on April 1, 2020 to update the public on the state’s response to COVID-19.
Governor Stitt said Oklahoma has ramped up testing this week. Many restrictions on testing have been lifted and the state now has 13,600 test kits. Anyone with symptoms of COVID-19 or anyone who has come into contact with someone who has been infected needs to be tested this week. Symptoms of COVID-19 are a fever above 104.4, coughing and shortness of breath.
Those tests can now be processed in state and there are currently six drive through locations available for testing. It is expected that there will be 13 drive through locations by the end of the week.
6 drivethrough available – by end of the week should have 13 available. There is a list of those location at coronavirus.health.ok.gov.
Tulsa Health Department
When: By appointment only
Contact: (918) 582-9355
For vulnerable populations who are under- or uninsured, call the Tulsa Health Department first for a phone screening by public health professionals to determine eligibility.
If you are insured, please contact your health care provider for screening and testing.
Specimen collection location is confidential and by appointment only.
Instructions for drive-thru services will be provided at the time the appointment is made. County employees will come out to the patient’s car during his or her scheduled time to collect a specimen sample.
“The best way to slow the curve and stop the spread is more testing and tracing as well as continuing to practice social distancing,” Governor Stitt said.
As to the future spread of the virus, Governor Stitt said, “Projecting the spread is not an exact science. We have seen models that spike in early April and late August and everywhere in between. As we get more testing and more data that cone of uncertainty will shrink.”
The model the governor’s office is using currently shows a late April peak.
“This is the right time to take additional measures,” Governor Stitt said. “I am extending all provisions in my original executive order through April 30 for all 77 counties. All nonessential business will need to alter operations or suspend operations that include social gatherings. Restaurants may stay open curbside and delivery. We need to support local restaurants.”
Governor Stitt stressed the personal responsibility each of us has to protect each other, our health workers, our first responders and our health systems by social distancing.
“Let’s do the right thing and work together,” he said. “The grocery store is not the place for family gatherings. Send one person to get your groceries.”
The order to suspends elective surgeries is extended through April 30 to help save PPE for hospitals and first responder and to free up nurses and doctors needed on front lines.
Safer at Home was extended to April 30 for all Oklahomans 65 and older or that have compromised immune systems.
“65% of the people we have lost were over age 65. The other nine had underlying health conditions. So it is critical to shelter at home unless you need to get groceries or go to the pharmacy,” Governor Stitt said. “Do not have visitors to your home or social gatherings at home.”
The nursing home and long term care facilities orders remain in place and do not allow for visitation until further notice.
The governor said that some communities may feel the need to take additional measures.
“My number one goal is safety of all Oklahomans,” he said.
Governor Stitt did not issue a shelter in place order. He said, “This is about personal responsibility. Oklahomans have done a tremendous job. We all have a duty to keep social distances. I think we have done what we should do. You can make all these orders, but ultimately it will still come down to personal responsibility. It is up to us to take care of each other. I cannot shut down and bunker in place. It is impractical. Not everyone can get their food delivered. So we are relying on everyone to be responsible with social distancing.”
Governor Stitt addressed the issue of unemployment and acknowledged that many have had trouble getting through the system. “We have over 20,000 calls per day to unemployment. We have already added staff and additional technology to get to the backlog. Going online to ok.gov is best way to file.”
Oklahoma has received the full federal allotment of PPE and those are being reserved for people on the front lines. Later today more PPE will be deployed to first responders across the state. If you are a first responder and need PPE, the governor requested that you let your emergency manager know so they can submit a request.
The state is not relying solely on the federal allotment for PPE and has multi-million dollar orders from the private sector on the way to make sure that health workers and first responders remain safe as they work on the front lines.
The state continues to work on a plan for the virus peak with establishing two coronavirus hospitals at the center with other systems in place through FEMA and field hospitals reaching across the state to make sure that all Oklahomans are cared for. The governor’s office and team said they are meeting with health care professionals on the front lines three times a week to get input from them in making decisions regarding health care provisions.
“I know this is really a difficult time for all of us and many Oklahomans are fearful right now and many are nervous about the impact on finance and jobs. I’m not sure when life will get back to normal, but we are all in this together,” Governor Stitt said. “Things are changing rapidly day by day and hour by hour. The next three weeks are really critical to flatten the curve. We are getting prepared for the worst and obviously praying for the best.”