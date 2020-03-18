Governor Kevin Stitt yesterday held a press conference to provide an update on the State’s response to COVID-19 and announce he has issued two Executive Orders.
“The health and safety of Oklahomans is our number one priority,” said Governor Kevin Stitt. “We are committed to making the right decisions based on the available data and to be transparent in our decision making. We are actively working with our federal, state and local partners in order to deliver on that promise as we continue to respond to this rapidly evolving situation.”
Amended Executive Order (EO) 2020-07 updates the State of Emergency issued on Sunday, March 15, 2020 to include provisions suspending certain State regulations that could limit state and community partners from proactively reducing the threat of COVID-19 and responding quickly. Some of these provisions include:
• Requiring all hospitals, medical clinics, and private testing labs to report accurate data to the state health department every day regarding their capacity to accept new patients, their equipment supplies, and their testing results.
• Cutting regulations on telemedicine, making it easier for Oklahomans to see a doctor without leaving home.
• Allowing health care professionals, like doctors and nurses, who are licensed in another state to receive a temporary license to practice in Oklahoma.
• Cutting restrictions on truck drivers and commercial vehicles so they can effectively respond and transport medical supplies and other items across the state.
To stay proactive in a rapidly changing environment, Governor Stitt also issued Executive Order (EO) 2020-08, which strongly recommends Oklahomans follow all guidance from the CDC to protect public health over the next 15 days. These recommendations include:
• Listen to and follow the directions of federal, state and local authorities.
• If you feel sick, stay home and contact your medical provider. Do not go to work.
• If your children are sick, keep them at home and contact their medical provider.
• If someone in your household has tested positive for COVID-19, keep the entire household at home and contact your medical provider.
• If you are an older person, stay home and away from other people.
• If you are a person with a serious underlying health condition that can put you at an increased risk, stay home and away from other people.
• Work or engage in schooling from home, whenever possible.
• Avoid social gatherings in groups of more than 10 people.
• Avoid eating or drinking at bars, restaurants, and food courts and use drive thru, pickup, or delivery options.
• Avoid discretionary travel, shopping trips, and social visits.
• Do not visit nursing homes or retirement or long-term care facilities unless to provide critical assistance.
• Practice good hygiene and wash your hands, especially after touching any frequently used item or surface, avoid touching your face, sneeze or cough into a tissue, or the inside of your elbow, and disinfect frequently used items and surfaces as much as possible.
To read EO 2020-07, click here.
To read EO 2020-08, click here.
To watch the governor’s press conference, click here.