Tulsa’s Great Raft Race has come to be about more than the party on the river.
It’s a party on land, too.
Seth Erkenbeck has been there for every step of the evolution.
“The biggest change that we have seen are all the ancillary festivities and activities that go on,” said Erkenbeck, the race director. “From a volleyball tournament at the finish line to a professional sand sculptor to a Conquer the Gauntlet youth obstacle course. We want to activate the river and the riverbanks and we want to engage people outside of just the eight-mile river race.”
Labor Day, they’ll give it another try. The race begins at Sand Springs Case Community Park and ends at the Finish Line Festival at River West Festival Park, 2100 S. Jackson Ave.
People can still sign up for the raft race and volleyball tournament at tulsaraftrace.com. Rafts must be no larger than 12 feet wide and 16 feet long. No enclosed rafts are allowed. And for those who want to float the Arkansas River that day but don’t think they can build a raft in time, kayaks and six-person inflatable rafts will be available for rent.
“You just show up in Sand Springs, grab it from us and check it back in at the finish line,” Erkenbeck said. “Paddles and life jackets are included, so it is very user-friendly.”
Spectators at the finish line can also rent a kayak to take a spin on the river. Or they can stay on land, at the Finish Land Festival, where food, soft drinks and beer will be sold. Oklahoma breweries will be making their first appearance at the event this year.
There will be plenty of live local music as well.
“Tulsa Little Jam is filming an episode and producing their concert series at the Raft Race,” Erkenbeck said.
For the younger crowd, there will be inflatable water slides, a giant sand sculpture, a cardboard boat race, and the obstacle course.
And for the brave, there will be paddle jousting, described by Erkenbeck as “King of the Hill” on water.
The presenting sponsor for this year’s event is Public Service Company of Oklahoma. The utility company is donating 12,000 acre-feet of water from its allotment in Keystone Lake.
“So there will be plenty of water in the river for the duration of the event,” said PSO spokesman Stan Whiteford. “We have an eight-member team of employees from our Transmission Field Services department that is building our raft.”
Other major sponsors of the race are Aaon, Zeeco and Google.
The Great Raft Race launched in 1973 and ran annually through 1991. At its peak, 600 rafts carrying 4,500 racers floated down the river while 150,000 people lined the banks to watch. Organizers canceled the event in 1992 because of a lack of participation.
Erkenbeck and a group of other river enthusiasts brought the event back to life in 2015.
