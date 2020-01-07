As calving season will soon begin, the Sperry 4-H is looking for ways to protect herds from an increase in predators with a fundraising hunt.
Registration costs $150 for each team, with groups up to three people, who will hunt on January 18th, 2019. Registration takes place on Friday The 17th from 6-8.30 p.m. at Country Corner Fire Station located at 6983 W. 113th St. N. Sperry Oklahoma 74073.
Teams are allowed to hunt anywhere but must return by check-in at 8 p.m. at the fire station for the weigh-in. The days events will also include a Indian Taco Dinner hosted by Sperry 4-H at same building. 6-8.30 p.m. $5 for adult size taco and $3 for kid size.
Winners of the hunt will be determined based on total weights of all animals combined. 60 percent of the buy-in money will be distributed for prizes. The rest will be donated to the 4-H. Additional side pots for big coyote, little coyote, big bobcat and mangy coyote with winners taking the pot.
The idea came from the need to protect cattle and sheep during birthing season, which runs approximately from January through March. With a rise in predators, such as coyotes, foxes and bobcats, they spread to find food and often feed on exposed calves, goats or lambs. Predator population is rising with more coyotes seen throughout the day.
Although they do a tremendous amount of good by keeping the rodent population down, coyotes will frustrate cows during births and steal their calves.
For more information about the upcoming hunt contact Ronny Harvey (918) 519-8758 or Dan Robbins (918) 636-2849 as well as look up 2ND ANNUAL PREDATOR HUNT on Facebook.
