Rebecca Brown has always loved dolls.
“My mom and grandma talk about how much I loved dolls when I was little,” Brown said. “My grandma would knock at the door, open it a crack and put a doll in to say hello. My first sentence was ‘Hello baby, come on in.’”
Brown always wanted to work in a doll factory when she was little. She loved all the dolls that came before her time with all the character in their faces.
One day, she got a junk mail postcard that offered classes on doll repair.
“Most people would have just thrown it away, but I always wanted to make dolls, so I decided to look into it,” Brown said.
She sent off for the class information and they would mail her a chapter at a time. She would complete the lessons and test and send it back. Then they sent the next chapter. At the end of the course, Brown had learned a lot about making and repairing dolls.
She ordered a book on how to make porcelain dolls on Amazon, bought the tools and supplies she needed to get started and began making dolls.
She started setting up at Mayfest to sell her dolls and found that many people wanted dolls that looked like their children or grandchildren.
“With the basic face molds, I could make adjustments to the face and paint to create a doll that looked like a real child,” Brown said.
The process to make a repair dolls is tedious and often involves small parts, but Brown’s background in cosmetology and her passion allows her to take dolls that most would consider beyond repair and turn them back into something magical for people to love.
One doll that Brown repaired was a very old doll that had gotten wet and set by a wood stove to dry. It caught on fire. The repair took eight months to complete, but the doll looks like it was never damaged.
“You really learn more by doing than by books or classes,” Brown said. “I experiment on parts or dolls that are mine to learn the best way to fix each type of doll.”
Brown focuses on doll repair these days instead of making new dolls. She can fix everything from the simple to the complex, from restringing to rebuilding. She also has many dolls available for sale.
Brown is truly healing hearts through healing dolls.
Contact Rebecca Brown by e-mail at dolldr@peoplepc.com or telephone (918) 214-3321 or at
Becca’s Babies Doll Hospital at 708 W 3rd St., Skiatook.