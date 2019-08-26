Heaven Sent Food Pantry needs your help.
The food van is in need of repairs to continue to serve the community. The fuel pump went out on the van and needs to be replaced. The repairs will cost $800 for parts and labor. The intake gaskets also need to be replaced and will cost $236 for parts and labor.
Gary Automotive has offered to do the work on the van at a lower cost and Heaven Sent Food Pantry is grateful for his contribution.
"We need this food van to keep getting the fruits and vegetables and meats and bakery for all it provides for," Kathy Garza said. "We give out fruits and vegetables at locations for seniors and all families in need."
Heaven Sent Food Pantry has served the communities of Skiatook, Sperry, Collinsville and Avant for almost seven years. They are open every Thursday from 1-4:30 p.m. to provide food and clothing for anyone in need at Skiatook First Assembly of God, 1500 S. Osage Ave.
A GoFundMe has been set up with a goal of $1,400 for Heaven Sent Food Pantry. Donations can be made at gofundme.com/f/heaven-sent-food-pantry-van.
