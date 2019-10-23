My wife and I have seen our honeybees feeding on flowers in the Skiatook area during every month of the year. It doesn't happen every year, though, because having flowers year-round depends on the weather (rainfall, temperature and so on).
In the fall, the main wildflowers the bees use for nectar and pollen are aster, blue sage and goldenrod. Asters and goldenrod have yellow pollen, blue sage has orange pollen. Nectar provides the bees with the sugars they need and pollen gives them their protein, vitamins and minerals.