For the past five years, I have had the privilege to attend all of the Veteran’s Day programs that Skiatook has to offer as the editor of the newspaper, a parent, the daughter of a veteran, the granddaughter of a veteran and the wife of a veteran.
My grandfather served as a glider pilot in the Air Force during World War II. My father served in the Air Force in Vietnam. My husband served with the Naval Reserves in Iraq. I have great uncles that served in World War II that did not get to come home. My cousin is currently a chaplain in the Navy. Our family has a rich military history.
Each year as I attend the programs put on by Skiatook’s children, I get emotional knowing what these men and women have sacrificed for us. The choices they made were not the easy choices. They were the hard choices. They were the life and death choices. They were the heroic choices.
I also get emotional knowing what our teachers have poured into our students so they can have a better understanding of why our military men and women are heroes, why they deserve to be honored and celebrated, not just on Veteran’s Day, but every day.
Skiatook and Sperry both have a large population of veterans that deserve our utmost respect and honor. The list on page 3 contains the names of those from our community who have served or are currently serving, those who are still with us, those who gave their lives for this country, and those who are no longer with us. This list is by no means complete, but was compiled by reader submissions.
Veterans Crisis Line: Suicide Prevention Hotline, Text & ChatFor Veterans and Veterans Caregivers in crisis, and who are experiencing critical stressors should contact the Veterans Crisis Line without delay to initiate the proper care to prevent harm and injury. Call 1-800-273-8255 and press 1 to phone a Crisis Team member. Text 838255 to message a Crisis Team member. Chat online at: https://www.veteranscrisisline.net/get-help/chat. Support for deaf and hard of hearing may call 1-800-799-4889.