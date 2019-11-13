Hunt's Trailer Park was annexed into the City of Skiatook by unanimous vote at the November City Council meeting.
City Manager Dan Yancey said that Mr. Hunt approached the city and requested annexing and the property did meet all of the criteria.
Mayor Herb Forbes asked if we would be inheriting a liability with the roads. Yancey responded saying that it was made clear that the city would be doing no improvements to the roads within the park.
Yancey stated that we currently serve the property in every area except for police. The Skiatook Police have also requested annexation of the property so they have jurisdiction and can hopefully clean up some of the issues within the park.
Currently Tulsa Police serve that area and often call on Skiatook Police to respond to calls, then Skiatook must hand those cases back over to Tulsa.
Councilor Cody Fuentes said this is an important issue to him and his area of the city due to petty theft and would like to see the Skiatook Police have jurisdiction.
The area will be zoned residential mobile home.