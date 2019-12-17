Voters who want to vote by absentee ballot for the 2020 Election Year should submit their absentee ballot applications to their County Election Board as soon as possible, the Osage County Election Board Secretary said today. Voters can request ballots for individual elections or for all elections they are eligible to vote in during the 2020 Election Year. County Election Board Secretary, Kelly Chouteau, encourages voters to apply early.
“We have many federal, state, and local elections coming up this year. Signing up for absentee ballots is a great way to make sure you stay informed and never miss an election,” said Chouteau.
Applications are available at the Osage County Election Board or can be downloaded at elections.ok.gov. Voters can also apply electronically using the State Election Board’s OK Voter Portal at elections.ok.gov/ovp.
Chouteau reminds voters that requests must be submitted no later than the Wednesday before the first election in which the voter would like to participate. The first election for Osage County is January 14, 2020. The list of elections can be found at elections.ok.gov.
For more information on requesting absentee ballots or registering to vote, contact the Osage County Election Board at (918) 287-3036 or e-mail at OsageCounty@elections.ok.gov. The Election Board is located at 630 Kihekah Ave, Pawhuska. Office hours are 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., Monday through Friday.