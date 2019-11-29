This year the Skiatook Christmas Parade will be held Friday, December 12th, 2019.
The Skiatook Rotary Club “Lights On” featuring the new Christmas Tree will be at Skiatook Central Park at 5:30 p.m. Music will be provided by Skiatook students.
Parade line up is at Skiatook High School at 6:00 p.m. Register your float by noon, December 12 to participate. Call (918) 396-3702 or e-mail admin@skiatookchamber.com to register. There is no parade fee. This year’s theme is “The Polar Express: Believe.” Participants are encouraged to dress and decorate their floats in a manner that showcases the theme.
The parade starts at 7:00 p.m. Travis Meyer, News on 6 Chief Meterologist, is this year’s Parade Marshall.
Santa’s Workshop follows immediately after Christmas Parade at Skiatook First Baptist Church West Rogers Campus. (825 W Rogers Blvd., Skiatook, OK)
Immediately after the parade bring the kids over to Skiatook First Baptist Church West Rogers Campus. Grab the camera to take photos with Mr. and Mrs. Claus and Frosty the Snowman, make arts/crafts, eat scrumptious cookies/cocoa while listening music provided by the Skiatook High School band. Mark your calendar now and bring the entire family! What a great way to begin the holiday season!
Awards will be given for best theme float and best overall float. For safety reasons, we ask that participants walk along the sidewalk and toss out candy to the children. Advertisements, coupons, t-shirts, beads, and giveaways can also be handed out. The Pride of Skiatook Band will perform during the parade along with many other clubs, royalty, dance groups, media celebrities, and numerous local businesses. Of course there will be a special visit from the big man himself, Santa Claus!