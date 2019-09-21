Sam Jaskar won the Pioneer Day hot wing eating contest by eating all of the hot wings in four minutes and fifty seconds. Robert Taylor came in second place.

The contest was sponsored by Guts Church.

Follow me on Twitter @SkiatookJournal.

E-mail lindsey.chastain@skiatookjournal.com

Tags

Managing Editor

Lindsey is the managing editor for the Skiatook Journal. She holds an M.A in English from the University of Central Oklahoma. Prior to the start of her news career in 2011, Renuard was a professor of English at the University of Central Oklahoma.