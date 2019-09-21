Sam Jaskar won the Pioneer Day hot wing eating contest by eating all of the hot wings in four minutes and fifty seconds. Robert Taylor came in second place.
The contest was sponsored by Guts Church.
Follow me on Twitter @SkiatookJournal.
Managing Editor
Lindsey is the managing editor for the Skiatook Journal.
