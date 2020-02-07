Jayden Garner signed Friday, February 7, to play football for the University of Central Oklahoma this fall.
Garner will be a wide receiver for the Bronchos football team and says he will be playing at the wide receiver only.
He looks forward to stepping onto the football field as a Broncho."I love the roar of the crowd. It's my favorite feeling," he said.
"It felt like family," Garner said of his school choice. He and his family visited several other colleges, but Garner felt like UCO offered what he was looking for.
"It wasn't just about football," he said. "It was about the character you have when you graduate and receiving an education."
Garner plans on majoring in kinesiology and plans to become a physical therapist.