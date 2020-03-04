The Skiatook Journal recently sat down with Jesse Haynes, sports reporter, TU graduate student, and author, to ask about his new book and publishing company.
1. What is your new book about?
Mission Omega is a YA action/adventure novel about a man named Goran Blasnoff, who is basically a fictional Bill Gates or Steve Jobs in the world of robotic engineering. He invites sixteen stand-out teenagers to join him on his estate for a week-long mentorship program, but soon his guests realize something’s not right: perhaps Blasnoff’s plans are darker than they seem.
2. When will it be out and where can you buy it?
Here’s the plot twist: this book was released from CastleBuilders Press on March 1st, and CastleBuilders Press is a company that I started in January of 2020. You can buy it from www.castlebuilderspress.com, Amazon, or come to the book launch at TU’s McFarlin Library on Thursday, March 26th at 7 p.m for a reading, panel, and signing.
3. So you started the company that is releasing the book? In that case, why did you decide to start your own publishing company?
Oklahoma, and the Midwest in general, has an incredibly rich literary voice, and unfortunately there aren’t too many good channels for storytellers to reach the masses. There are a few small presses, but not enough to keep up with the writers, and I wanted to help tap into the voice of the great storytellers of the Midwest and share these stories within our region and all around the country.
Also, I’m pursuing my masters in business administration at TU right now, and the resources on campus have been helpful in this experience. I figured there was no better time to start than now, with professors that want to hop in and do anything they can to help.
4. Are you publishing other authors as well?
Yes, I’m currently working with my first author right now on a middle grade adventure. I decided to lead with one of my own manuscripts because, at the time, I really wasn’t entirely sure what I was doing, honestly, and if I was going to mess up somebody’s manuscript, I wanted it to be my own. That said, after learning all the different elements of putting together and publishing a book, I’m ready to start working with other writers.
5. Is this your career path? Or do you have something else up your sleeve?
Good question. One thing I’ve learned from the MBA program at TU is that I don’t want a career in finance or accounting. I’ve learned to appreciate the numbers, but I’ve also gone from studying how to write and think for four years to how to crunch numbers, and I’ve learned enough about the numbers to use them in my actual passion of story-telling. I’m not sure if this company will end up being a full-time job someday or a part-time adventure, but either way it’s going to be fun!
6. What else are you doing besides writing novels, running a publishing company, and pursuing an advanced degree?
I occasionally write sports for a great small-town newspaper. Apart from that, I’m doing good to find time to do too much else! I’ve been playing some intramural basketball at TU just to break up all the staring at screens and textbooks. Whew.