Native genealogy has been a challenge to pursue, at times. I’ve been working on my family history for decades, Native and non-Native. I still add bits and pieces to the family lines as I come across them. To me, all branches of my tree are equally exciting.
It was believed Pawnee-No-Pah-She was born circa 1832 in Missouri and died 19 January 1883 on the Osage Reservation. He was baptized 1848 at the Osage Mission School where he was given the name of Joseph (data per memorial at Pawhuska city cemetery, Osage County, Oklahoma).
In an article by the late Louis F. Burns on Osage History printed in the Osage Nation News (ONN), holiday issue 1986, the author wrote: “It is possible that Joe’s father was the son of Big Track but we do not have enough information to state this as fact. Joe’s traditional name was Me-Ka-Ki-He-Ka (Star Chief). Governor Joe was the last of the traditional Grand Division Chiefs.”
Per Bureau of Indian Affairs (BIA) individual and family history cards for my great-great-grandfather Pete Pawnee-No-Pah-She, the son of Governor of Joe, their traditional name was written as Watcecahickie. Another spelling was Wa-Tsi-Ki-He-Kah (Star Chief).
Kansas and Preparations for Indian Territory
On 14 May 1868, at a camp near Drum Creek on the Osage Nation (Kansas reservation), rations were requested to feed 1,000 individuals, daily for 15 days, while negotiating a means to remove the Osages to Indian Territory. The supplies requested were “beef, flour, coffee and sugar.” In addition to government personnel giving speeches, Osages did as well including [head chief] White Hair, Twelve O’clock, Drum (Big Hills), Forked Horn (Little Osages) and Joe “Pah-Ne-O-Ne-Pah-She.”
Pawnee-No-Pah-She’s final speech at the negotiations stated: “To please both parties of the Osages and the government I will sign the treaty, and we expect not a thing in the treaty to fail. We understand that we are to have the privilege of hunting on the western part of the lands sold.”
Chief White Hair, leader of the Sky Division, died 1869. Governor Joe was leader of the Earth Division. Author Burns explained due to disorganization and the lack of selecting White Hair’s replacement, Osage Agent Isaac Gibson was able to select Pawnee-No-Pah-She. He was then elected by the people.
In Greg Olson’s book, Ioway Life (2016), those reforming the structure of Native life “believed that the Native people would benefit from the abolition of hereditary tribal leadership and encouraged them to establish an elected civil government.”
In a column that appeared in the ONN, March 1986, Burns wrote that by Agent Gibson “appointing a governing council headed by [Joseph Pawnee-No-Pah-She], these appointments destroyed the traditional Osage government forever.”