Kacie Anderson, an Academic All-Stater from Skiatook, was honored during the Oklahoma Foundation for Excellence Academic Awards Banquet, held recently in Tulsa.

Anderson, a 2019 graduate of Skiatook High School, was among 100 outstanding seniors from Oklahoma public schools who were honored by the foundation as Academic All-Staters. She received an Academic All-State scholarship sponsored by the Oxley Foundation.

The Oklahoma Foundation for Excellence is a statewide nonprofit that recognizes and encourages academic excellence in Oklahoma’s public schools. Deibel, a math teacher, was Anderson’s honored teacher guest at the banquet.

Follow me on Twitter @SkiatookJournal.

E-mail lindsey.chastain@skiatookjournal.com

Tags

Managing Editor

Lindsey is the managing editor for the Skiatook Journal. She holds an M.A in English from the University of Central Oklahoma. Prior to the start of her news career in 2011, Renuard was a professor of English at the University of Central Oklahoma.