Kacie Anderson, an Academic All-Stater from Skiatook, was honored during the Oklahoma Foundation for Excellence Academic Awards Banquet, held recently in Tulsa.
Anderson, a 2019 graduate of Skiatook High School, was among 100 outstanding seniors from Oklahoma public schools who were honored by the foundation as Academic All-Staters. She received an Academic All-State scholarship sponsored by the Oxley Foundation.
The Oklahoma Foundation for Excellence is a statewide nonprofit that recognizes and encourages academic excellence in Oklahoma’s public schools. Deibel, a math teacher, was Anderson’s honored teacher guest at the banquet.