Sperry wrestling homecoming

Queen Kaley Core, King Bryce Carter Flower girl- Scarlet Overfield Crown bearer- Cruz Sanchez Senior attendant-Destiny Goff with escort Levi Juby Junior attendant- Braytin Kuykendall with escort Kyron Woodall Sophomore attendant- Maisie Burke with escort Chayse Cormican Freshman attendant- Kylee Allen with escort walker McCause Photo by Tracey Juby

 Lindsey Chastain News Editor

Follow me on Twitter @SkiatookJournal.

E-mail lindsey.chastain@skiatookjournal.com

Managing Editor

Lindsey is the managing editor for the Skiatook Journal. She holds an M.A in English from the University of Central Oklahoma. Prior to the start of her news career in 2011, Renuard was a professor of English at the University of Central Oklahoma.