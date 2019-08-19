Skiatook teacher Keith Denslow was recognized as a Double Diamond Drama & Debate Coach at the National Speech & Debate Tournament on June 20th.
Denslow received the recognition based on multiple years students speech and debate presentations, competition and service. Denslow helped charter the honor society chapter at Skiatook and he has coached over 1000 students to win individual awards in the past 18 years.
Diamond coach awards reflect excellence and longevity in the activity. Coaches who have received diamond awards during the current academic year are recognized during the Donus D. Roberts Diamond Assembly at that year’s National Tournament.
“The Diamond Coaches Awards with NSDA are a little like military ranks the more students you direct and the more tournament victories then higher your diamond ranking,” Denslow said.
“It feels like I’ve been working toward this award level for a very long time,” said Denslow. “It would not have been possible without the students and the support of a great school administration.”