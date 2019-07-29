The Kihekah Steh Pow Wow celebrated their 50th annual pow wow this past weekend.
The Kihekah Steh Club and Pow Wow was founded October 23, 1969 by a group of Native Americans. The purpose is the promotion and preservation of Native American heritage. Some of the founders were Bill Supernaw (chapter president), Bill Johnson (vice president), Clare Juby, Leroy Juby, Leva Polson, and Ray Gene Maloy and many others.
“We have the flame that represents those Native Americans who have died including all Native American service men. The first flame honored Ollie Johnson, mother of Bill Johnson,” said Teah Anderson.
The pow wow is an intertribal dance. The tribes that are an intergal part are the Osage, Cherokee, Quapaw, Winnebago, Pawnee, and Mohawk. Some of the dances you will see are gourd, stomp, round, war, snake, brush, and two-step. Anderson said, “During some of the dances we honor particular people by throwing money at their feet. We do have Stomp Dance Etiquette which includes proper dress. However, it is not strictly enforced. When women dance they wear a special shawl.”
This year’s Elder Honoree is Archie L. Mason. Mason is Osage and Cherokee and currently lives in Pawhuska. He has served in the Osage Nation Congress since 2006. He is the Executive Minister of Tulsa’s All Tribes Church and has been an “Ambassador of Goodwill” for the State of Oklahoma and the City of Tulsa traveling internationally. Previously he was an Secondary School administrator for Tulsa Public Schools and an instructor at Rogers State University. He continues to support quality education and advocates both Osage and Cherokee language, history, life, values, disciplines, customs and traditions.
Princess Raen Holding is a member of the Osage Nation from the Sun Carrier Clan. She is a recent graduate of Hominy High School and was Valedictorian of her class. She played softball and threw discus and shot put for the Lady Bucks. She was seleced for the 2019 Oklahoma Native All-State softball team and qualified for state in discus for two years. She is on the worship team for Wynona Assembly of God and plans to attend Southwestern College this fall to major in health science with a pre-physical therapy emphasis.
Jamie Jon Whiteshirt of Pawhuska is this year’s Head Lady Dancer. She is from the Osage, Pawnee and Arapaho tribes. She works at the Pawnee Indian Health Center and serves as a lady singer on the Pawhuska In’Lonska dance committee.
Mason Cunningham, a descendent of the Osage and Dine Nations is this year’s Head Man Dancer. Cunningham lives in Tulsa with his wife and daughter. He enjoys straight dancing and is a member of the Native American Church. He works as a land surveyor for a civil engineering company out of Sand Springs.
Vann Bighorse of Pawhuska is this year’s Head Man Singer. Bighorse lives in Ponca City and recently married his wife, Anna. He is on the Pawhuska War Dance Committee and the Director of the Osage Nation Language Program.
