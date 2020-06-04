Kihekah Steh Pow Wow

50th Annual Kihekah Steh Pow Wow LINDSEY CHASTAIN/Skiatook Journal

 Lindsey Chastain

The Kihekah Steh Pow Wow, normally held in July, will not take place in 2020 due to concerns over COVID-19.

The pow wow hopes to welcome you back next year.

