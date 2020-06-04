The Kihekah Steh Pow Wow, normally held in July, will not take place in 2020 due to concerns over COVID-19.
The pow wow hopes to welcome you back next year.
Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.
Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.
Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article. You must be a digital subscriber to view this article. We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.
Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.
Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
The Kihekah Steh Pow Wow, normally held in July, will not take place in 2020 due to concerns over COVID-19.
The pow wow hopes to welcome you back next year.
Follow me on Twitter @SkiatookJournal.
Managing Editor
Lindsey is the managing editor for the Skiatook Journal. She holds an M.A in English from the University of Central Oklahoma. Prior to the start of her news career in 2011, Renuard was a professor of English at the University of Central Oklahoma.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Supplying Green Country with all of your roofing & construction needs for 36 years. Senior & Veteran Discounts. 918-378-1728
Residential & Commercial cleaning & windows, one time, weekly or bi-weekly. Monthly w/No Contract. Excellent Ref. Avail. 24 hrs. Julia 918-861-2018
EL SOL LANDSCAPING Free Estimates! Landscaping, French drains, leaf & tree removal, clean beds wood fences. Carlos 918-402-2681