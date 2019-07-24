Killdeers are common ground-nesting birds of open country.
They are dark brown above, white below and have two black neck-rings. In flight, their rusty tail feathers are visible. Their loud, insistent kill-dee call sounds like "kill-deer," hence the name.
The nest is a shallow depression scraped in the ground or gravel. Eggs, usually four, are rounded at one end and pointed at the other, with the pointed ends facing each other at the center of the nest. Perhaps their shape keeps the eggs from rolling out of the nest. Eggs are large, because the young, upon hatching, are precocial, meaning they are feathered, can feed themselves and usually leave the nest in a day or two.
Just like baby chicks or ducklings. Adult birds often display a broken-wing behavior when the nest is approached. They will run away from the nest dragging a wing to draw a predator away.
Enjoy these lovely birds if you have them in your neighborhood.