Kodi Smalygo, Miss Rodeo Oklahoma 2019, recently competed in the Miss Rodeo America pageant and placed in the top 10.
Smalygo, who attended Skiatook High School was the Skiatook Round-Up Rodeo Queen in 2016 and has continued her success ever since. She started competing in rodeo pageants a little over two years ago at the encouragement of a family friend and because of her love of horses.
“I love the family like values of the rodeo,” Smalygo said. “I love how the Oklahoma Rodeo Pageant encourages the growth and preparation of young women in Oklahoma.” All of the girls who compete receive scholarships.
Preparing for pageants as large as Miss Rodeo Oklahoma and Miss Rodeo America takes months. Smalygo had 10 outfits just for this pageant for performances, interviews and the pageants. She says it depends on the level of competition how many outfits and how much preparation is needed.
Personal interviews are Smalygo’s favorite part of pageants. In the personal interviews the contestants sit down with four judges and get some one on one time. “You get to show your personality and your passions,” Smalygo said. “I encourage anyone to not be shy and speak your mind in the interviews. It’s a time where you can have your special moment to shine.”
As Miss Rodeo Oklahoma Smalygo will travel the state speaking and attending rodeo events on her platform of promoting the sport of rodeo which she so dearly loves. She will also travel to Florida, South Dakota and Wyoming and competed for Miss Rodeo America. Smalygo was named as the most photogenic of the contestants. The top 10 contestants were
- Miss Rodeo Florida – Cara Spirazza
- Miss Rodeo Nebraska – Eva Oliver
- Miss Rodeo Montana – Kayla Seaman
- Miss Rodeo Kansas – Brooke Wallace
- Miss Rodeo Washington – Hannah Leib
- Miss Rodeo Iowa – Rachael Ostrem
- Miss Rodeo South Dakota – Jordan Tierney
- Miss Rodeo Utah – McKaylie Richins
- Miss Rodeo Oklahoma – Kodi Smalygo
- Miss Rodeo Texas – Jordan Maldonado
“It’s truly a family,” Smalygo said. “I have met so many people, some who even live in the same town and I never knew them before the rodeo. It’s a group that is completely supportive of one another.”
Smalygo has taken a year off of college to fulfill her role as Miss Rodeo Oklahoma. She plans to be an elementary school teacher. “I want to be a part of helping with the growth of children in Oklahoma and with promoting agriculture,” she said. “You only get a chance like this one time, and I’m going to put everything I have into it.”
“I love all my hometown people,” Smalygo said of Skiatook. “It takes a village to make this happen and Skiatook has been such a huge support. I just can’t thank you enough.”