What does it mean to you to be the Teacher of the Year?
I feel so excited to be selected as the Teacher of the Year. I am honored to be chosen, especially with all of the amazing teachers from each building that were nominated!
Why did you start teaching?
I think I always wanted to be a teacher. When I was a student, I always loved my teachers and looked up to many of them. I "played" school with my younger nieces and nephews. When I started college, I thought I would teach high school and maybe coach basketball, but then I felt drawn to the younger students and early childhood classes. When I started teaching Kindergarten, I knew that was where I was meant to be!
How long have you been teaching?
I have taught for 30 years. I have always taught in Skiatook. For 29 years I have taught Kindergarten and I taught 2nd grade for one year.
What do you love most about teaching?
The thing that I love most about teaching is the students. I think one of the things I love most about teaching Kindergarten is that you get to be one of the student's first teachers! I love that I get to make a difference early in their education.
I try to make sure that my student's learning is hands on and play oriented. I have found that if I can make the activity fun and exciting, they will remember that experience.
I love to do the big days, the dress up days, the field trips, the party days, holidays, making a gingerbread man and hunting for him. I have found the everyday small things to be just as important if not more than the big, super fun days. It is in the daily routines, that I love to sneak in the fun but also making sure that I cover the curriculum.
Kindergarten is such a big year for growth in the students. I love that I get to see them learn so much.
How are you overcoming the challenges of distance learning?
Distance learning is definitely challenging. We are working together at Marrs and each grade level to provide the best possible virtual and non virtual learning that we can. I have learned more about technology in the past few weeks than I thought I would ever need!
We are communicating with the parents to try to help them in any way that we can. We are using Zoom to collaborate with each other as teachers or zooming in with our students. I have been posting videos of me reading some stories aloud. So, yes Google Classroom is very different from our real classrooms but we're doing our best to make it work during this crazy time. I think one of the biggest challenges is everyone, students and teachers are truly missing each other.
In Kindergarten, I am missing all of the loud, messy and crazy parts! It is the opposite of online...I miss the hugs, the high fives, the laughter, the books shared, the blocks and legos and paint splatters! I miss all of those little faces and it is way too quiet at my house! I know we will all get through it together, teachers and parents.
Are you involved in the community in any other ways?
I love attending many of the high school sporting events. I have to admit, I especially try to go to all of the girl's softball and soccer games. Our oldest daughter is a teacher at the high school and coaches those sports! In the past, I helped coach when our own kids were involved in booster club sports. We enjoy attending Riveted Church as a family.