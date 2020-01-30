Have you noticed those large clumps of leaves that are high up in our winter trees? Know what they are?
Hunters and many others do, but for those who may not, they are squirrel nests. The technical name for a squirrel nest is "drey." The origin of the word is not known but is traced to English of the early 1600s. Leaf nests are fairly well hidden in the summer but they become obvious in winter.
Squirrels also make nests in tree hollows and prefer those to leaf nests in winter. It's warmer inside a tree hollow.
There are two kinds of tree squirrels in the Skiatook area, the fox squirrel and gray squirrel, although the fox squirrel is more common and the one we usually see hopping about on the ground.