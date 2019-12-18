Dear Santa,
I would like a Spiderman motorcycle.
Maleah, age 4
Dear Santa,
May I have a Nerf gun that shovel, a new puppy, and a hoverboard. Thank you Santa.
Matthew, Age 7
Dear Santa,
Your laugh is music to my ears. My favorite thing about you is your smile. Thank you for my Legos you gave me. This year, I would like a puppy and a camera. Can you please pat all of your reindeers for me?
Your Friend,
Paisley, age 9
Dear Santa,
Are you and your elf working hard? I remember when you gave me that robot vrom last year. I love that robot. I want a hoverboard for Christmas. I bet next year I will want a toy train. I will give you milk and cookies. Have a Merry Christmas.
Love Cody, age 7
Dear Santa,
I have 5 ideas that I want for Christmas. My ideas are wolf blanket, Bugatti coffee cup with my name on it, Lego Burger Mania (a game), and a Lego sheep farming set. Please trade my phone and mom’s. I want to prank mom again like the easter bunny did. The easter bunny also took pictures of the couch. Please send a letter back to me. I have a few questions too. How cold is it at the north pole? How do you go down chimnies?
Paige, age 8
Dear Santa,
I thank I ben good this year even know I may have done a few bad stuff. I wanna tell you what I’d like a new iPhone 11, unspeakable merch, horse, a wolf, and a nice lovely Christmas.
Alex, age 8
Dear Santa,
I have been varry good. I made a 100% on my test and I love Christmas and I believe in Santa. For Christmas I would like a hoverboard or a baby pupy that neaver grose up. So my biger dog can play with a nother dog. And not my cats cuze the cats alwase run a way. And I want a bunny and my animals to come with food and a cage and hay for my bunny and boles for the dog and bunny. Thank you Santa.
Emma P, age 9
Dear Santa,
I want a pool table and a new football gloves. And I have been good. I want my own phone and an apple watch. And I want some new football cleats, football penny bank. And a PS4. And I want a new Xbox controller. And some new under armer shoes. And some new board games. And some new sweat pants, and some new sweat shirts, and hoodies. And a patriots hat.
Jude, age 8
Dear Santa,
I will ik a Nintendo Switch and a tree house may I have 1,0000 dollar and a mac book for my Nintendo. Can I have Super Smash bros and a puppy. Can I also have candy and a I Phone 11 Pro Max a computer and a dragon.
Ethan, age 7
Dear Santa,
I want a new hydro flask, a new scrunchies, a horse and a saddle. I would also like a elf for my house. I want a girl dog, a pet penguin, a new house and new P.S.S. Finally, I want a new Christmas tree.
Love Anna C., age 8
Dear Santa,
I have been good. I want for Christmas is a apple watch and a new chickens and a new elf pet. And some elf clothes for my elf and a tedy bear and more earings. And a cheer bow and a wiggle chair.
Allie W., age 8
Dear Santa,
I hope you had restful summer. I have been bad bet I am trying to be good this year I would like a dog and a nuther dog. Thank you.
Love Hailey, age 8
Dear Santa,
What I want is a my live doll and a bike. Also a iPhone 11 prow max and also I hope that all the kids that don’t have much get a lot this year. Also peace on earth. Also pink slim and nikes and toys. Also for everybody to get what they want.
Whisper, Age 9
Dear Santa,
I been good this year I helped my Dad, I’ed did my chores and I feed mu dogs they have been good too! Ok I want a cat, Barbey, trapelen, Bws, shoes, sherts, pants, hamster, puppy. I mad a 200% on my nwea test! And I beleav in you! So I want a sqarle, a tutle, books, my oun tree small, my family, ruper bands, and a pig, a cow, a chicken, a cates, a flower, a smart board, and a laptop, and a computer, and a bed, and a dokey, and a phone, a big coloring book.
Alayna, age 8
Dear Santa,
I hop you liked your summer. I like everything you got me last year. Everybody is gonna help make cookies for you. I want anything that has to do with horses. I love, love pictures of horses that people make by hand.
Love, Katelyn, age 8
Dear Santa,
I have been good. I have followed direction and I’ve obade my parents. I want a Nintendo video game (call of duty black ops III), calculator. I need boots, hunting boots, and soccer stuff. I wear socks and underwear. I read adventure books.
Maverick, age 9
Dear Santa,
I have been very good this year. I got a 100% on my spelling test a couple weeks ago. And got a 203 I my nwea test today. For Christmas I want hover shoes and a puppy. Thank you.
Zachary, age 8
Dear Santa,
I would like to have an ice cream truck for my two dolls and maybe bunk bed Also, I have a pony surprise and some cat head bands. And maybe some more pgs and a tiger surprise and a camper toy. Have a lot of cookies and milk.
Hosanna, age 8