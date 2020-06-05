Tulsa City-County Library will reopen all locations for express service beginning Monday, June 22! Express service includes curbside or in-library holds pickup along with browsing, copying, printing and faxing. Computer usage will also be available with a 30-minute time limit.
Library buildings will observe limited occupancy at all locations during this time to support social distancing guidelines by local and state officials. These occupancy numbers will be based on the individual size of each library. However, due to the limited number of people in the building, we ask that customers keep their stay short so others can access the library as well. We will be practicing social distancing and encourage customers to wear masks while inside our spaces.
TCCL is taking extra precautions to keep customers and staff safe during this pandemic as we work to reopen our buildings. All materials returned to our libraries are placed in a 72 hour quarantine before being checked in and made available for other customers. Hand sanitizer stations are available at all locations along with alcohol wipes for computer areas. High touch surfaces will also be cleaned frequently throughout the day.
The library's digital and virtual resources continue to be an option for those more comfortable staying home. We will continue to provide the many digital services, such as e-books and e-audiobooks; streaming movies, TV and music services; free access to magazines and newspapers; and more. Our Ask Us telephone service is also still actively taking calls and providing information for our customers including enhanced support for accessing our digital services.
This is an unprecedented time and we are grateful for your continued support and patience. Please continue to monitor our website and social media pages for further information including digital programming and activities.