Tulsa University
We are pleased to announce that Zachary Frame has been named to the Dean’s Honor Roll in the Henry Kendall College of Arts and Sciences at The University of Tulsa. In the 2019 fall semester, Frame met the requirements of taking at least 12 graded hours and having a term grade-point average of 3.500 to 3.999. Congratulations, Zachary, for earning this prestigious recognition! The University of Tulsa is committed to overall student success through inclusion, engagement, empowerment and self-discovery.
Ouachita Baptist University
Ouachita Baptist University has named approximately 409 students to its Fall 2019 Dean’s List including Hanna Thompson.
To be named to the Dean’s List, a student must compile at least a 3.5 grade point average and be classified as a full-time student, with a minimum of 12 academic hours and have no incomplete or failing grade for the semester.
Northeastern State University
Northeastern State University is pleased to announce that 652 students met the criteria to be named to the President’s Honor Roll for the spring 2020 semester. To be eligible, students must have completed at least 12 hours of undergraduate classes with a 4.0 grade point average.
Those named to the spring 2020 President’s Honor Roll include: Lanie S. Brown, Megan S. Bush, Jayci L. Jones, Paige Lorenzo, Nereida Aguirre, Emily E. Allen, Wesley R. Beeson, Ethan P. Clark, Arhon K. Pineda and Caleb B. Stout.
Northeastern State University is pleased to announce that 846 students met the criteria to be named to the Dean’s Honor Roll for the spring 2020 semester. To be eligible, students must have completed at least 12 hours of undergraduate classes with a 3.5 grade point average, with no grades below a B.
Those named to the spring 2020 Dean’s Honor Roll include: Shelby L. Colter, Hannah B. Pike and Caleb D. Wilkins.